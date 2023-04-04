Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a %3Cb%3EBarnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+Education%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+BNED%29%3C%2Fb%3E company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (“UNC Charlotte”). Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will be implementing First Day Complete for more than 30,000 UNC Charlotte students enrolled in fall 2023 semester courses.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

With the launch of First Day Complete for the fall 2023 semester, all UNC Charlotte students will have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%.

“We are excited about our partnership with UNC Charlotte as we implement First Day Complete to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “First Day Complete ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support UNC Charlotte’s mission of providing the highest quality education, and through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help to drive success for UNC Charlotte students in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to working with UNC Charlotte and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”

Doug Lape, associate vice chancellor for Business Services, recognized the far-reaching impact the program will have on textbook affordability and educational accessibility for students at Charlotte. "The First Day Complete program provides us the ability to deliver course materials to students at a more affordable rate while driving student success by ensuring students have their coursework (both physical and digital formats) in their hands on the first day of class,” Lape said.

With First Day Complete, instead of purchasing course materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account when tuition is charged. In July 2023, students will receive an email from the UNC Charlotte bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for their fall semester materials. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students.

Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

For more information about BNC’s First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com%2Facademic-solutions%2Ffirst-day-complete%2F.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bncollege.com.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005196/en/