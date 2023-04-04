Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale Tickets On Sale Now

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sale Scheduled for June 14-18, 2023, in Fort Wayne, Ind.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA) and its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, Vera Bradley, today announced the launch of ticket sales for the 2023 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale (the “Sale”). Back by popular demand following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sale will be hosted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. from June 14-18, 2023.

Sale admission tickets will be available for purchase today beginning at 10 am EST at ticketmaster.com, authorized Ticketmaster locations and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office. Tickets are $6 each (plus Ticketmaster fees) and are required to shop the Sale from June 14 to June 16. “Early Bird” shoppers who purchase Sale tickets by April 3 will receive a special promotional offer of $25 off a purchase of $150 or more, redeemable at the Sale. Customers who purchase tickets after April 3 will receive $10 off their Sale purchase of $100 or more.

The first three days of the Sale offer multiple ticketed sessions for shoppers to take advantage of the best selection of Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery and luggage in a variety of current and retired patterns, along with bracelets and other items from VRA-owned lifestyle brand Pura Vida—all discounted up to 70% off MSRP.

The Sale will be open for public shopping (no ticket required) on June 17 and June 18.

2023 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, Ind.

Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16
4 Shopping Sessions Daily; Tickets Required

  • Session 1: 7:30 am – 10 am
  • Session 2: 11 am – 1:30 pm
  • Session 3: 2:30 pm – 5 pm
  • Session 4: 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18
No Tickets Required

  • Saturday: 8 am – 8 pm
  • Sunday: 10 am – 5 pm

Vera Bradley will invite customers to join the Company in supporting the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) when they visit the Sale. Shoppers can donate $20 to access a “fast pass” lane to expedite their checkout experience, enter for the chance to win the Foundation’s “Quilt with a Cause,” round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at checkout and shop limited-edition Foundation apparel.

Past Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sales have consistently attracted 40,000+ shoppers, representing all 50 states and several countries. According to Visit Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau, each year the Sale generates more than $5 million in tourism revenue for the Fort Wayne community.

For additional Sale information and updates, visit www.verabradley.com/annualsale and follow @verabradley on Instagram and Facebook. Travel, hotel, tourism and group tour information is available at www.VisitFortWayne.com/VeraBradley.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

CONTACTS
877-708-VERA (8372)
[email protected]

Hunter PR for Vera Bradley
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fac70bc-29d8-44cf-9112-9968f07996bc

ti?nf=ODc5NjI2NyM1NDk0MTAxIzIwMDk2NTY=
Vera-Bradley-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.