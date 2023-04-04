BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) successfully commissioned two new satellites that began revenue-generating commercial operations within 18 hours of “The Beat Goes On” launch mission.

BlackSky’s newest satellites delivered first light burst images of the Port of Long Beach, California, in 11 hours and 59 minutes, and completed commissioning and entered revenue generating operations 18 hours following liftoff of the recent “The Beat Goes On” launch mission. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. (BlackSky)

“BlackSky has more than doubled our on-orbit capacity in the last 18 months, with enough capacity to support growth over the next two years,” said Nick Merski, BlackSky chief operating officer. “Our flexible architecture gives us the ability to realize incremental benefits quickly as we add ever-advancing, multi-generational capability to our constellation.”

BlackSky’s first-of-a-kind commercial constellation provides reliable and dynamic hourly monitoring, up to 15 times a day from dawn until dusk.

“With next generation capabilities on the horizon, this launch reinforces BlackSky’s relentless commitment to advancing consistent and uninterrupted real-time intelligence and global monitoring services for our customers,” Merski added.

BlackSky achieved a baseline operational constellation of 14 low earth orbit small satellites in 2022. The satellites launched Friday temporarily bring the total number of operational spacecraft to 16. The new satellites will eventually assume the operational role of two satellites deployed in 2018 which have exceeded their three-year design lifespan by more than one year.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky.

