Two AMN Healthcare Executives Named as Staffing Industry's Most Influential Leaders for 2023

2 hours ago
DALLAS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the recent growth and turbulence in the staffing industry, two AMN Healthcare executives stood out last year as “steadfast stewards,” according to Staffing Industry Analysts, which named Denise Jackson, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and James Taylor, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Physician & Leadership Solutions, to the 2023 SIA Staffing 100 North America.

The annual SIA Staffing 100 list recognizes the most influential staffing leaders throughout North America who helped their businesses succeed in the past year.

“AMN Healthcare has always worked hard to excel as an ethical company and as an industry force in building a society where equality is the norm, equity is achieved and inclusion is universal,” Jackson said. “Being named to SIA Staffing 100 recognizes the active engagement of our entire team to build and maintain a responsible company that delivers sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

For 22 years, Denise Jackson has been an integral member of the AMN Healthcare Executive Management team that has shaped and executed the company’s strategy to propel its growth from a $250M privately held travel nurse staffing company to the leading publicly traded total talent solutions company. As the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Denise Jackson leads the legal, governance, risk management and government affairs functions for AMN Healthcare, and is also accountable for the development of AMN’s ESG strategy, including execution of its vision to support a healthy, just and equitable society where all can thrive.

“The AMN dedication to our clients radiates through all our services -- and in how we listen closely to customers’ needs and deliver on our commitments,” Taylor said. “The SIA 100 recognition is testament to the extremely high level of customer service that is the hallmark of our company.”

As group president and COO, physician and leadership solutions for AMN Healthcare Services, James Taylor heads physician staffing and placement services as well as executive search for leaders who improve clinical, financial and operational performance at healthcare organizations. He joined AMN Healthcare in 2021, bringing a strong background of healthcare leadership, strategic insight and diverse experiences.

About AMN Healthcare 

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com 

Media Contact
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
[email protected]		Investor Contact
Randle Reece
Director, Investor Relations
AMN Healthcare
(866) 861-3229
[email protected]


