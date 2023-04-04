Nutriband Secures $2 Million Line of Credit Financing Facility to be Used for Commercialization of AVERSA(TM) Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) has entered into a three-year $2,000,000 Credit Line facility to provide financing through the FDA approval process into commercial scale manufacturing for the Company's patented lead product, AVERSA™ Fentanyl, an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system. AVERSA™ Fentanyl contains Nutriband's proprietary transdermal abuse deterrent technology.nutriband-image-032723.jpg

AVERSA™ Fentanyl combines Nutriband's proprietary AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology and Kindeva Drug Delivery's FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch system. AVERSA™ Fentanyl was recently estimated to have the potential to reach peak annual US sales of $80M - $200M.1

"This financing allows us to continue progress towards commercializing our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology and capitalizing on its huge market potential," said Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband CEO. "Securing non-dilutive financing such as this credit facility is an important component of our growth strategy and we look forward to updating our shareholders as we continue to execute on our vision."

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to help prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these kinds of treatments remain accessible to patients that really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

1 Health Advances market analysis report 2022

About Nutriband Inc.
We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ‘'believes,'' "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021, filed April 29, 2022, and the Forms 10-Q for that fiscal year filed subsequent thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
RedChip Companies
Dave Gentry
[email protected]
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
407-491-4498

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746086/Nutriband-Secures-2-Million-Line-of-Credit-Financing-Facility-to-be-Used-for-Commercialization-of-AVERSATM-Abuse-Deterrent-Transdermal-Technology

img.ashx?id=746086

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.