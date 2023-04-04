CVG Releases First ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical Practices

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI) announced today the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Annual Report. The report details CVG's three main ESG focus areas:1bfac4ef437479dea185d2b8b265.jpg

  1. Maximizing positive impact on the environment and reducing our carbon footprint
  2. Increasing diversity and community involvement
  3. Ensuring ethical business practices for all stakeholders

CVG President and CEO, Harold Bevis, emphasized the importance of integrating ESG into the organization saying, "We believe that our commitment to ESG performance not only makes good business sense but is also crucial to our long-term success and to the future of our planet. We are excited to share our progress and our future plans in our first ESG report."

One of the major goals highlighted in the report is CVG's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by 50% in 10 years. The company plans to achieve this through a combination of renewable energy sources, increased energy efficiency, and waste reduction measures.

The Social section of the report emphasizes the importance of safety and CVG's below-industry average incident rate, and shares some of the social causes that employees contributed to in 2022. It also outlines the organization's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through the implementation of training programs and initiatives to promote equal opportunities and respect for all individuals within the organization.

The Governance portion of CVG's ESG report showcases members of the Board of Directors and corporate oversight initiatives, with information about and links to the organization's key governance documents.

CVG's first ESG report is a significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

As Harold Bevis notes, "ESG leadership and performance is a journey, and we are committed to continuous improvement and progress towards a more sustainable future."

The full report can be read by clicking here.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about our company and products are available at www.cvgrp.com.

Contact Information
Sarah Littlefield
PR Specialist
[email protected]

SOURCE: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.

im?ref=WyIzdXM5bGoiXQ&hit%2Csum=WyIzZjBqMzgiLCIzZjBrd3IiLCIzdXM5bGoiLCIzdXM5bGsiXQ

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746136/CVG-Releases-First-ESG-Report-Highlighting-Commitment-to-Sustainability-and-Ethical-Practices

img.ashx?id=746136

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.