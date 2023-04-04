Docebo Recognized as One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for the Second Consecutive Year by the Financial Times & Statista Inc.

Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading learning platform provider, announced today it has been named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 by The Financial Times and Statista Inc. The fourth annual prestigious award ranks 500 companies with the highest compound annual growth (CAGR) in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations websites, or annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

Docebo is proud to have been named number 201 and is among the top five IT & software companies headquartered in Canada and ranked 6th highest for publicly-traded companies in Canada on the 2023 list.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized a second time by The Financial Times and Statista Inc. as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies,” said Claudio Erba, Founder, and CEO of Docebo. “Our learning platform has extensive AI capabilities, which support the ever-evolving challenges faced by the world’s largest enterprise organizations, and is designed to tackle learning and training use cases for multiple audiences of our expanding global customer base. This recognition further solidifies our position as a global leader in the market."

The Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies brings additional visibility to the Company’s performance and global leadership in the market. Other recent recognition includes Docebo being named %26ldquo%3BPowerhouse%26rdquo%3B+in+Talented+Learning%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+RightFit+Solutions+Grid%26trade%3B+for+All-Purpose+Learning+Systems; eLearning Industry’s recognition as Top+Extended+Enterprise+Learning+Management+System for 2023; and Ventana Research’s recognition as Overall Value Index Leader and Exemplary Vendor, #1 Customer Experience Leader, and #1 Value Index Leader in TCO/ROI in its 2023+Learning+Management+Value+Index.

For more information on Docebo’s learning platform, visit their product+page.

The complete list of ranked companies can be found on FT.com.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s customized end-to-end learning platform, enterprises worldwide are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create an authentic learning culture within their organization.

Learn why enterprise organizations love Docebo by visiting our customer+stories+page.

About The Financial Times

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a paying readership of more than a million worldwide, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. FT is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community. For more information, visit www.ft.com.

