Vanda Prevails in Jet Lag Litigation Against the FDA

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced a win in its jet lag FOIA litigation against the FDA.

On March 27, 2023 a federal court granted final judgment in favor of Vanda in its Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA") case requesting records created by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") during its review of Vanda's application seeking approval of a new use for its drug, Hetlioz® (tasimelteon). Vanda filed the lawsuit, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., v. Food and Drug Administration, case no. 1:22-cv-00938, in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in April 2022 to compel the FDA to produce, as required by FOIA, certain records relating to its denial of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") for HETLIOZ® in the treatment of jet lag disorder.

Vanda had repeatedly attempted to obtain these records from the FDA pursuant to a FOIA request it submitted in December 2019, but the FDA had refused to disclose those records, invoking the deliberative process exemption under FOIA.

The court rejected the FDA's claim that it would suffer "foreseeable harm" if it disclosed to Vanda its reviews relating to Vanda's sNDA. In particular, the court held that in the context of this case, contrary to the FDA's assertion, "[d]isclosure cannot chill" the "deliberations" of agency staff.

Dr. Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said: "In order to facilitate the development of promising new therapeutics for unmet patient needs, it is crucial that the FDA work collaboratively with drug innovators. The court's ruling today constitutes an important step to ensure appropriate transparency at the FDA, which is essential to scientific advancement in the service of public health."

As part of its ruling, the federal court issued a final and appealable order in Vanda's favor, which also denied the FDA's cross-motion for summary judgment.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

About HETLIOZ®

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for HETLIOZ®, including indication and Important Safety Information, visit www.hetlioz.com.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH54942&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-prevails-in-jet-lag-litigation-against-the-fda-301783748.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH54942&Transmission_Id=202303281326PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH54942&DateId=20230328
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.