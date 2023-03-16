KOGNITIV LAUNCHES POWERFUL NEW AI-DRIVEN KOGNITIV PULSE

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 28, 2023

Revolutionary product measures the health of your customer base over time in real-time

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Technology company Kognitiv Corporation ("Kognitiv") delivers advanced loyalty management, data activation and partner collaboration solutions to enable data-driven personalization and optimization of the customer journey across its innovative, omnichannel SaaS platform.

Next week, Kognitiv is excited to officially launch a new AI-driven predictive customer insights and activation tool, Kognitiv Pulse, a solution that monitors the health of your customer base, predicts future behaviour and identifies risks and opportunities while enabling you to act quickly on these insights.

Anchored on Kognitiv's proprietary SmartJourney® customer lifecycle methodology, Kognitiv Pulse is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning software. It enables marketers to drive efficiencies by identifying – at an individual level - which customers to engage proactively and helps them focus on activities that grow their bottom line.

"This tool is exciting because it allows you to see, side-by-side, how your loyalty and non-loyalty customers are performing across key KPIs, like purchase frequency and customer lifetime value," said Anthony Wintheiser, chief product officer at Kognitiv. "It then predicts which milestone they're likely to be in next and prescribes what actions you should take next in order to keep them engaged and growing in their relationship with your brand."

Previewed through a live demo to a global audience of customer engagement and loyalty experts at the Loyalty Summit CXM conference in Zurich, Switzerland, on March 16, 2023, through a live demo of the product, Kognitiv Pulse was well-received by the crowd of attendees and retail leaders like Kognitiv client PetSmart. Kognitiv's global roster of clients includes leading brands like Hallmark, Avis, Hawaiian Airlines.

"We want to arm marketers with the metrics and reporting they need to not only make better decisions about how and when to engage their customers, but also to measure how those decisions are driving revenue growth," said Tim Sullivan, CEO of Kognitiv. "As an executive and former marketer, I know firsthand how valuable this product is to decision making, strategic planning and profitable revenue growth. I believe adding this revolutionary product to our arsenal will help propel Kognitiv to the levels of growth and profitability that I envisioned when I joined the firm."

Learn more about Kognitiv Pulse here.

About Kognitiv

Founded in 2008, Kognitiv is challenging global brands to redefine how they engage with their customers and deliver meaningful experiences that earn their lifetime loyalty. In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions came together to create a data and technology-led business, employing people across 20 countries worldwide.

With 200+ clients and partners in more than 50 markets globally, Kognitiv is removing the complexity of cultivating loyalty, data, and partnerships, so brands can deliver enhanced value, personalization, and experiences to today's consumers, right where they are.

Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM).

Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

SOURCE Kognitiv Corporation

