Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT; TASE: CMCT) (“CMCT”) announced today that it will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, March 31, 2023.

A conference call is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss CMCT’s financial results and business. The call will be hosted by Chief Investment Officer Shaul Kuba, Chief Executive Officer David Thompson, Chief Financial Officer Barry Berlin, and 1st Vice President - Portfolio Oversight Steve Altebrando.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

WEBCAST: Go to www.creativemediacommunity.com and select the “Shareholders” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available for 90 days on our website at www.creativemediacommunity.com. PHONE: 1-844-763-8274 (Domestic) or 1-412-717-9224 (International) REPLAY: Available through April 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 1-877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) – conference ID # 4227869

ABOUT CREATIVE MEDIA & COMMUNITY TRUST CORPORATION

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (“CMCT”) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant communities throughout the United States. CMCT is a leader in creative office, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment. CMCT applies the expertise of CIM to the acquisition, development, and operation of premier multifamily properties situated in dynamic markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its creative office investments. CMCT also owns one hotel in Northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration (“SBA”)’s 7(a) loan program. CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.creativemediacommunity.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005646/en/