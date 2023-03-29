Envestnet Summit 2023 - Elevate: See How You Can Help Deliver the Intelligent Financial Life™

BERWYN, Pa., March 29, 2023

Over 2,000 Wealth Management Pros & FinTech Leaders to Convene in Denver from April 26-27, 2023

BERWYN, Pa., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet announces its annual Advisor Summit – now rebranded as Envestnet Elevate– will kick off on April 26-27, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO for advisors, financial professionals, and FinTech leaders. Attendees will leave the event ready to deliver the Intelligent Financial Life™ to their clients—having been inspired by impressive keynotes, hands-on learning and training workshops, as well as benefiting from the insights of top thought leaders and amazing networking with peers in wealth management.

For more information and to register for Envestnet Elevate, visit: www.envestnet.com/elevate.

"We're taking this year's Summit to new heights, figuratively and literally, as we offer financial professionals a way to 'Elevate' their practices," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "By walking participants through our full ecosystem, they will gain invaluable experiences that can help them transform how they do business—empowering them to increase efficiencies, connect the dots, and make lasting impressions."

Envestnet Elevate features multiple keynote addresses from thought-provoking leaders and executives across Envestnet's ecosystem, and beyond, including:

  • Tom Brady, Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist
  • James Clear, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of Atomic Habits
  • Katty Kay, U.S. Special Correspondent for BBC Studios, Award-winning Journalist, and Bestselling Author
  • Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer of Envestnet
  • Dana D'Auria, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Group President of Envestnet Solutions
  • Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at Envestnet
  • Dani Fava, Group President of Product Innovation at Envestnet

This year's agenda is packed with more hours of dynamic content than ever before, including 48 breakout sessions, six keynotes, and audience tracks curated for advisors, registered investment advisers (RIAs), independent broker-dealers (IBDs), home offices, and FinTech leaders. Session highlights include:

  • User Group Workshops
  • Technology Roadmaps and Ecosystem Updates
  • Practice management panels
  • Investing trends, including sustainability
  • WealthTech Industry Trends

As part of Envestnet Elevate's Pre-Summit sessions on April 25, various user groups and workshops will take place, a highlight of which is the Envestnet Women's Forum, offering women and men the opportunity to engage with a panel of female leaders from across the industry. Envestnet Women's Forum participants will discuss new ways to attract, inspire, and elevate more women in wealth management.

"The thought leadership, technology updates, and events at this year's Summit can elevate your capability to help clients experience the benefits of the Intelligent Financial Life," said Jean Heath, CIMA®, Managing Director and Head of the Asset Manager Network at Envestnet. "We are thrilled to once again welcome advisors to what promises to be a can't-miss conference that has something useful for everyone."

2023 Elite Sponsors for Envestnet Elevate include BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors.

Envestnet Elevate was one of the first conferences to receive in 2021 the Choir Certification™, the first diversity certification for financial conferences setting rigorous representation standards to amplify the voices of speakers who are women, non-binary people, and people of color. Envestnet also received certification in 2022 and remains committed this year to exceeding the Choir Pledge™ criteria, a set of baseline standards for diversity, equity, and inclusion among moderators, presenters, and panel participants, as well as attendee safety guidelines.

Notice for Media: Elevate is an invitation-only event; journalists may request press passes by contacting [email protected].

Full Envestnet Elevate Agenda
To view the full agenda, please visit https://www.envestnet.com/event/elevate/agenda/.

About Envestnet
Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With $5 trillion in platform assets, approximately 106,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel).

