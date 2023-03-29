Whipshots, Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream, Hits Two Million Cans Sold Milestone and Broadens Retail Presence to 26 Markets

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB), inventor of consumer products with behavior-changing technologies, announced today that its groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, has sold over two million cans since its December 2021 launch. The boozy whipped cream brand, in collaboration with global artist and icon Cardi B, achieved its first million sales after ten months and sold another million cans only four months later.

Cardi B expressed her pride in Whipshots stating, "We just went double platinum! We're not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best. Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let's keep this party going!"

Whipshots has revolutionized the spirits industry with its unique drinking experience. The brand continues to grow by expanding its retail presence in new states such as Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, and Tennessee, making it available in 26 markets across the U.S. The brand has also added new retail partners including Meijer, Albertsons, Walmart, Vons, Rouses, Woodman's, and Giant Eagle.

Excited about Whipshots' expansion, Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar remarked, "The overwhelming demand for Whipshots across the US has been astounding and is a true testament to what's possible when you have an incredible product and best-in-class retail partners."

A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, Whipshots contains 10% alcohol by volume, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert, or party. It is also available for purchase online at Whipshots.com.

About Whipshots
Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands
Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ariel Moses l Rogers & Cowan PMK
[email protected]

