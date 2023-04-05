MFS® is announcing a portfolio management team update for three closed end funds: MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE), MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU), and MFS® Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: MFM) (collectively, the “funds”), effective today.

The portfolio management team of the funds will continue to be portfolio managers Michael Dawson, Jason Kosty and Geoffrey Schechter. Current portfolio manager Gary Lasman passed away from an illness on March 28, 2023. MFS had previously disclosed on January 25, 2022, that Mr. Lasman had planned to retire from MFS, effective April 30, 2023.

The investment objective and investment strategy of each fund will not change as a result of Mr. Lasman’s passing.

MFS mourns the loss of Mr. Lasman and expresses its sincere appreciation for his contributions to the firm, its clients and shareholders since joining the firm in 2002.

About MFS Investment Management®

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of February 28, 2023, MFS manages US$560.4 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

