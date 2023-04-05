Stewart Launches National Examined Search Product for Independent Agents Through ASK Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced the launch of a national production services offering for independent agents through ASK Services, a Stewart Company. Since acquiring ASK in March of 2021, the two companies have built an industry-leading strong, integrated title production offering that can support agents across the country.

“This new national production offering is a significant investment in our independent agent customers, allowing them to take full advantage of a team of experienced search and exam professionals at the local level,” said Tara Smith, Group President, Stewart Agency Services. “The ASK brand has a strong reputation for quality and expertise, and as part of our commitment to becoming the premier underwriter for independent title agents, Stewart and ASK have been working thoughtfully to expand our ability to offer a national examined search product.”

ASK’s integrated examined search product lets Stewart Trusted Providers submit and retrieve title search data and documents without leaving their title production systems. They have created an automated, industry-best solution that is faster and more accurate. Their National Order Desk serves as a single point of contact for order placement, file status or information about examined search reports. Agents can place orders for examined search products via integration within their title production software platform, directly through Stewart’s Orders Gateway software or email to the National Order Desk.

“Our service offering is fully integrated with a number of production systems, creating a seamless end user experience,” said Lael Bryant, President, ASK Services. “For more than 30 years ASK has always put our customer’s needs first when building products and offerings, and since joining Stewart we have been able to enhance and expand our title production capabilities and underwriter technology solutions, making quality and ease-of-use our top priority.”

“We see ourselves as a true partner for our agents,” continued Bryant. “We have the best client services team in the industry, and we work to build meaningful relationships which drives our commitment to continuous improvements. If an agent has a need, we will find a solution.”

For more information and availability, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ask-services.com%2F

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

