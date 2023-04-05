Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

7 minutes ago
LAFOX, Ill., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) plans to release its financial results for its third quarter ended February 25, 2023 after the close of business on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2023 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

Participants may register for the call here. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on April 6, 2023, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at www.rell.com.

In addition, the webcast link is available here.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:
Edward J. Richardson
Chairman and CEO
Phone: (630) 208-2320

Robert Ben
EVP & CFO
(630) 208-2203

40W267 Keslinger Road
PO BOX 393
LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

