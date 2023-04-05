Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Nextracker Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.nextracker.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is the leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance.

