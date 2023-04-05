Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will hold its inaugural Investor Day on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be broadcast during a live webcast via Equitable Holdings’ website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Members of the executive management team will deliver presentations on the Company’s strategic priorities and outlook, beginning at 1:00 pm ET, followed by a Q&A session.

A registration page for the webcast can be found below. Once registered, attendees should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay will be available via ir.equitableholdings.com following its conclusion.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast: Equitable+Holdings+2023+Investor+Day

The presentation and a detailed agenda will be available on the day of the event via ir.equitableholdings.com. Please direct any questions to Equitable Holdings Investor Relations, via e-mail, at [email protected].

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,400 employees and financial professionals, $754 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2022) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005861/en/