Hawkins, Inc. Again Recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work

4 minutes ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN), announced today that it has again been certified as a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work is an independent research and consulting firm, and its certification process considers more than 60 elements of overall job experience.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for the third year in a row and are very thankful for our dedicated employees across the country,” said Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We have always made it a priority to take care of our employees, who in turn take care of our customers. 87% of our employees said our customers would rate the service we deliver as “excellent,” and 85% said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. Achieving this recognition means a lot to us at Hawkins.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. This certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 51 facilities in 25 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact: 
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910                
[email protected]
