TEJON RANCH, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (:TRC) announced today the hiring of Nathan Keith as Senior Vice President of Real Estate. Keith was instrumental in helping shepherd the Company’s Centennial at Tejon Ranch mixed-use master planned community through the entitlement process, leading to both the approval and successful litigation defense of the Antelope Valley Area Plan (AVAP) in 2018 and the Centennial Specific Plan approval by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2019. He has now rejoined the Company to lead the Centennial project moving forward.



Keith first joined Tejon Ranch Co. in 2007 and rose through the ranks to become Vice President of Real Estate. He left in 2021 to join Williams Homes, a Santa Clarita, CA-based real estate development and homebuilding company, where he served as Director of Entitlements.

Keith rejoins Tejon at an important time following a recent court decision requiring that additional environmental analysis be conducted on two issues from the original Environmental Impact Report. With Keith’s return to Tejon Ranch, the Company is continuing its commitment to the Centennial entitlement and development efforts. Tejon Ranch Co. and Los Angeles County will be discussing the various options available to them in processing the application to address the court’s ruling.

“We are absolutely committed to developing Centennial,” said Tejon Ranch executive vice president of Real Estate, Hugh F. McMahon, “and we are confident that Nathan Keith is the right person to lead the effort going forward. Nathan has a wealth of experience, knows the project intimately, as well as the needs of the larger North LA County region. Nathan has earned the respect of all those who have worked on Centennial over the years, both inside and outside the Company.”

The community of more than 19,300 homes, including 3,480 affordable housing units, and 10.1 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, is planned for an area of northwest Los Angeles County identified in the AVAP as an Economic Opportunity Area with appropriate zoning and land use designations allowing for residential and commercial real estate development.

