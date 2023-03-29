PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that management will present and participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

Todd Harris , CEO of TYRA, will participate virtually in a fireside chat on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 , at 2:15 pm ET

Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference

Mr. Harris will present on Thursday, May 11, 2023 , at 9:35 am PT

A live and archived webcast of the Bank of America event will be available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in FGFR biology. The Company's in-house precision medicine platform, SNÅP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. TYRA's initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Amy Conrad

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyra-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301785119.html

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences