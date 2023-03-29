PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven value-based specialty care solutions to payers and providers, today announced an agreement to expand its Technology and Services solution for oncology with its existing partner, Centene Corporation, (NYSE: CNC).

Centene will expand its use of Evolent Health's oncology solution across its Centene and WellCare Medicare Advantage (MA) members nationally. This agreement deepens the specialty care partnership between Centene and Evolent in the MA market.

Ken Fasola, President of Centene Corporation said, "We continue to be impressed with Evolent's value-based specialty care platform and are excited about the announcement today to expand their oncology services into our Medicare Advantage markets later this year. More broadly, we look forward to continuing to expand our strategic partnership in the years to come."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Centene to enable their goal of providing the most valuable tools to manage the quality and cost of oncology care for Medicare Advantage members nationally," stated Dan McCarthy, President of Evolent Health. We are proud to align closely with Centene with the collective goal of optimizing oncology outcomes for all plan members, their family and caregivers."

For over twenty years through its Technology & Services offering, Evolent has provided a leading platform to payers that helps drive clinical quality and financial accountability for total oncology spending. Evolent's Precision Pathways℠ incorporate the latest science and innovative new therapies as determined by an independent scientific advisory board of leading academic and community oncologists. Evolent's clinical depth and physician empowerment model create an ecosystem of trust and support around oncologists, resulting in sustained improvements in quality and cost.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

[email protected]

571-895-3919 (W)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-and-centene-agree-to-expanded-partnership-for-oncology-specialty-care-for-medicare-advantage-members-301785149.html

SOURCE Evolent Health