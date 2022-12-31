TuanChe Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 29, 2023.

The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TuanChe Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 6397 6232
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

