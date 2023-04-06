Ternium to Increase its Participation in Usiminas Control Group - New Governance Structure of Usiminas

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (

NYSE:TX, Financial) announced today that its subsidiaries Ternium Investments and Ternium Argentina, together with Confab, a subsidiary of its affiliate Tenaris S.A., all of which compose the T/T group within Usiminas control group, have entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire from Nippon Steel Corporation, Mitsubishi and MetalOne (the "NSC group"), pro rata to their current participations in the T/T group, 68.7 million ordinary shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas") at a price of BRL10 per ordinary share. Pursuant to the transaction, Ternium would pay approximately $111.0 million in cash for 57.7 million ordinary shares, increasing its participation in the Usiminas control group to 51.5%. The transaction is subject to approval by Brazil's antitrust authorities and will be financed with cash on hand.

The Usiminas control group holds the majority of Usiminas' voting rights and manages the company based on mutual trust. Upon the closing of this transaction, the T/T group will hold an aggregate participation of 61.3% in the control group, with the NSC group and Previdência Usiminas (Usiminas employees' pension fund) holding 31.7% and 7.1%, respectively.

The Usiminas control group members have also agreed a new governance structure in the best interest of Usiminas. The T/T group will nominate a majority of the Usiminas board of directors, the CEO and four other members of Usiminas board of officers, and ordinary decisions may be approved with a 55% majority of the control group shares.

At any time after the second anniversary of the closing of the transaction, the T/T group will have the right to buy the NSC group's remaining interest in the Usiminas control group (153.1 million ordinary shares) at the higher of BRL10 per share and the 40-trading day average price per share immediately prior to the date of exercising the option. In addition, the NSC group will have the right, at any time after the closing of the transaction, to withdraw its remaining shares from the control group and sell them in the open market after giving the T/T group the opportunity to buy them at the 40-trading day average price per share immediately prior to the NSC group's notice of withdrawal, as well as the right, at any time after the second anniversary of the closing, to sell such shares to the T/T group at BRL10 per share.

Ternium will continue working to take Usiminas to its full potential. All members of the Usiminas control group are committed to enhance the company's competitiveness and value, in the best interest of Usiminas and all its stakeholders.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

