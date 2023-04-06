Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapeutic areas, today announced that it has entered into a platform research evaluation collaboration and option agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Xeris will use its proprietary drug-formulation platform, XeriJect™, to develop ultra-highly concentrated, ready-to-use, small volume subcutaneous injections of two undisclosed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) developed by Regeneron. Xeris will receive an upfront payment and potential milestone payments for preclinical achievements. Regeneron has an option to commercially license the Xeris technology for such molecules and nominate additional molecules for reformulation and potential commercialization. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are excited to be working with Regeneron on a platform collaboration basis, which builds on our prior feasibility studies and reflects the significant progress and investment we have been making into the development of XeriJect™,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris Biopharma. “Through our novel drug-formulation platform, we aim to provide our biologic development collaborators with the competitive advantage of delivering a significantly improved patient and provider experience through stable, ready-to-use, ultra-highly concentrated, small-volume subcutaneous injection formulations. This agreement with Regeneron is another in a series of collaborations Xeris has recently undertaken with top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.”

About XeriJect™

Xeris’ drug-delivery system, XeriJect, provides innovative, ready-to-use, viscoelastic pharmaceutical suspensions that have the potential to improve drug delivery, lower treatment burden and improve patients' lives across a broad range of therapeutic categories. XeriJect suspensions maximize drug loadings at >450mg/mL, enable small volume subcutaneous injections, do not settle on storage and are ready-to-use. The suspensions use FDA-approved excipients and leverage known manufacturing processes. XeriJect formulation technology is well suited for drugs and biologics including large molecules such as proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines. The technology is protected by an extensive patent estate, trade secrets and know-how, and it is available for licensing.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing differentiated and innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris has a diverse pipeline of development and partnered programs using its formulation sciences, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, to support long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., including the development of a sub-cutaneous formulation of undisclosed monoclonal (mAb), the market and therapeutic potential of Xeris’ products and product candidates, expectations regarding clinical data or results from planned clinical trials, the timing of clinical trials, the timing or likelihood of regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates, the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets, the potential utility of its proprietary formulation technology platforms, the potential to receive milestone payments if Regeneron exercises its option and other statements containing the words “will,” “would,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Various factors could cause Xeris’ actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations and clinical activities, our ability to fund our product development programs or commercialization efforts, and whether our products will achieve and maintain market acceptance. No assurance can be given that our expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information about economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris is set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form a part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based upon information available to Xeris, as of the date of this communication and, while believed to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, Xeris does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

