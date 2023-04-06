LAS VEGAS, NV, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the signing of a second non-exclusive license agreement with LY Research Corporation to market a patented product (Patent # US 9,622,970 B2 ) for Eye Health due to Myopia and Presbyopia. This Patent is a liposome and sustained release polymeric micelles preparation that improves the solubility of lutein.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., said, “We are very excited to be working on a second product with Dr. Yaguang Liu, LY Research focusing on eye health due to myopia and presbyopia.

According to Grandview Research ‘The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market size was valued at USD 16.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing cases of vision loss mainly due to myopia and rising incidence of distance vision impairment due to uncorrected myopia are some of the major factors expected to augment the overall market growth. More than 2.1 billion individuals around the world suffered from presbyopia in 2020. Out of these individuals, one-third are aged more than 50 years. Nearly 128 million people in the U.S. are living with presbyopia. According to the WHO, in 2020, nearly 826 million were affected by unaddressed presbyopia,”

David Allen, PhD, CEO World Wellness, Inc. and President of the American Botanical Drug Association, who is involved in this project, commented, “ bioavailable lutein has several beneficial effects, especially on eye health. In particular, lutein is known to improve or even prevent age-related macular disease which is the leading cause of blindness and vision impairment. Clinical studies have reported lutein's anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties in the eye, suggesting its beneficial effects on protection and alleviation of ocular diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, myopia, and cataract. It is now generally accepted that several locations in East and Southeast Asia, specifically the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, have a high prevalence of myopia. A WHO survey reported Nearly 60 per cent of students aged six to 18 across China are myopic – also known as short-sighted or nearsighted – according to a recent study by researchers from Shanghai's East China Normal University. A survey by the World Health Organization revealed that about 600 million people in China with an estimated 60% of Chinese between six and 16 years old have myopia as reported by Xinhua news agency. Patent # Patent # US 9,622,970 B2 is valued at US$570,000,000 by Grant Thornton.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans and Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All-in-One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About LY Research Corporation

LY Research Corporation is a privately owned company founded by Dr. Yaguang Liu in New Jersey. The Company is mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of botanical drug products and nutraceuticals in China, Europe, and the U.S. Within the past decade, LY Research and its owner, Dr. Liu has received 32 patents from the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office for safe natural botanicals, used for treatment of Alzheimer’s, Cardiovascular, Myopia and other conditions. Dr. Liu was born and educated in the People’s Republic of China. He graduated from Fudan University, Shanghai and had been a visiting Professor at the Department of Medicine of the University of Chicago. He established the Molecular Medicine Institute in China and was a director of this institute. He has authored four books: (1) An Investigation of the Combined Theories of Chinese and Western Medicines from the Angle of Molecular Biology; (2) Molecular Biology in Heart Disease; (3) Principles of Theoretical Medicine; and (4) Natural Science and the Theory of Chinese Medicine.

