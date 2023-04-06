Holland PHO, a Physician-Hospital Organization, with a mission to deliver quality and efficient health care to communities it serves, today announced it will enter a long-term partnership with agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, expanding access to value-based primary care in the area. The partnership makes it possible for Holland PHO to create a value-based care model across its community-based physician groups, expand access and support its collaborative relationship with Holland Hospital.

“Primary care is the foundation of high-performing health care organizations and is the key to addressing the complex needs of elderly patient populations in particular,” said Dr. Kurt Lindberg, President & Medical Director, Holland PHO.

“agilon’s model will enable Holland PHO to continue to deliver high quality health care to seniors that our community expects from us, while simultaneously lowering costs and increasing the efficiency of health care within the communities we serve in West Michigan,” added Dr. Bruce Stewart, Holland PHO Board Chair.

Holland PHO is a partnership between community physician groups in and around Holland and Holland Hospital in West Michigan. The organization’s mission is to coordinate the delivery of quality and efficient health care to the communities it serves in the West Michigan Lakeshore region. The organization employs and partners with 50 primary care physicians and emphasizes quality of care and efficiency of services, including pay for performance incentive programs.

“This partnership with Holland PHO highlights the desire of primary care physicians to transition to a model of care for their senior patients that ensures quality and improves outcomes,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Through existing partnerships in Michigan, we have demonstrated the effectiveness of this new primary care model. We look forward to working with Holland PHO to bring this new care model to even more senior patients.”

agilon is accelerating the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients through its aligned partnerships, purpose-built platform, and peer network of like-minded physicians. Today, agilon partners with leading physician groups across Michigan including Answer Health and United Physicians. Holland PHO will join agilon’s 2024 class of new partner organizations, adding to agilon’s growing network that now includes more than 2,700 primary care physicians committed to the delivery of a value-based, Total Care Model in their communities.

About Holland PHO

Holland PHO is a legally incorporated not-for-profit taxable Physician-Hospital organization which began in 1996. The PHO is a partnership between numerous community physicians in and around Holland and Holland Hospital. Holland Hospital and the community's physicians work cooperatively to improve payer negotiations and quality initiatives such as Patient Centered Medical Home designations. Holland PHO emphasizes quality of care and efficiency of services, including incentive programs. Any physician with privileges at Holland Hospital is invited to be a member of the Holland PHO. For more information, visit hollandpho.org.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

