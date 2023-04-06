Abercrombie & Fitch Launches Co-Designed Collection with Influencer & TV Personality Tia Booth

An ideal getaway-inspired capsule, the Abercrombie x Tia Booth collection contains pieces meant for mixing and matching to elevate the upcoming travel season

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF), today announced its first ever co-designed collaboration with television personality, Tia Booth. The collection, which launches March 30 online and in stores for North American and European customers, drops just in time for the upcoming travel and getaway season.

“We feel so fortunate to bring our longtime friendship with Tia to life in such a beautiful, co-designed collection,” said Carey Krug, Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Abercrombie aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend and, through our collaboration with Tia, we’ve been able to combine that ethos with the joy, optimism and fun that she brings to her community each and every day.”

With 20 different pieces across tops, shorts, dresses, skirts, denim and pants, the Abercrombie x Tia Booth collection is perfect for dressing up or down, wearing for spring-forward occasions, weekend escapes and relaxing vacations. The design process, which began in mid-2022, spanned for months with both Abercrombie’s design team and Booth working hand-in-hand to craft a collection that evokes an elevated getaway mindset through its spring-friendly neutrals, bright solids, and whimsical florals.

“I’ve been a fan of Abercrombie for years, so I can’t believe I have my own collection with the brand,” said Booth. “Working so closely with the team to bring this to life has been a dream, and what excites me most is how much these pieces reflect my girly side. I’m so proud and couldn’t be more excited for everyone to experience this collection.”

Available in North America and Europe both in-store and at Abercrombie.com on March 30, pieces from the Abercrombie x Tia Booth collection retail between $30–110 and will be available in sizes XXS–XXXL, with petite and tall length offerings.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories, and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF), and is sold through more than 300 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

