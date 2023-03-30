PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp (OTC: NICH) today announced an exciting new venture in the spirits industry, revealing plans to launch an exclusive premium aged whisky in collaboration with a soon-to-be-disclosed celebrity partner. This innovative product aims to disrupt the market with its unique approach to data-driven liquor brand ownership and cutting-edge customer insights.

Following the footsteps of successful brands like Grey Goose and Bulleit Whiskey, Nitches Corp's initial launch will feature RTS (Ready-to-Serve) bottles, offering customers the luxury and convenience of enjoying a premium cocktail experience at home. Grey Goose has recently introduced the "Perfect Martini" and Bulleit Whiskey the "Manhattan Cocktail" in a bottle, demonstrating the growing demand for such innovations.

By leveraging technology to collect direct customer data, Nitches Corp intends to understand consumers' preferences and needs better, using these insights to shape the future of the industry with trailblazing product development. This pioneering vision for the new spirit is set to make waves in the market as the first of its kind.

The launch is slated for 90-120 days from now, contingent upon all necessary elements being in place. Nitches Corp is dedicated to delivering this exceptional product to market expeditiously while maintaining the highest quality standards.

To ensure flexibility and accessibility, the premium aged whisky will initially be available in bottles, with canned versions to follow. Key distributors include Southern Glazers and an online direct-to-customer platform.

The spirits sector presents a lucrative opportunity for potential investors, with the global alcoholic beverages market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028, reaching an estimated value of $1,684 billion by 2028*. This growth, coupled with the company's innovative approach, offers early investors a chance to capitalize on a promising market segment.

With the anticipated launch of this exclusive premium aged whisky, Nitches Corp is poised to redefine the industry. The company eagerly looks forward to collaborating with its celebrity partner to create a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience for customers. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and further updates on this exhilarating new product.

John Morgan, CEO of Nitches Corp, shared his excitement for the future, stating, "In addition to launching this lifestyle brand, we are still working with and launching clothing and other lifestyle brands for celebrity influencers. We have filed for a trademark for the name 'Lifestyle of Spirits' and expect to unveil the logo soon." The Lifestyle of Spirits brand also plans to collaborate with Made Gold and Starway Baker for capsule designs, offering consumers an even more exclusive experience.

*Statistics sourced from Grand View Research, Inc., "Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Beer, Wine, Spirits), by Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028"

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitches-corp-to-launch-an-exclusive-premium-aged-whisky-with-celebrity-partner-301785611.html

SOURCE Nitches Corp