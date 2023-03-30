Nitches Corp To Launch An Exclusive Premium Aged Whisky with Celebrity Partner

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp (OTC: NICH) today announced an exciting new venture in the spirits industry, revealing plans to launch an exclusive premium aged whisky in collaboration with a soon-to-be-disclosed celebrity partner. This innovative product aims to disrupt the market with its unique approach to data-driven liquor brand ownership and cutting-edge customer insights.

Following the footsteps of successful brands like Grey Goose and Bulleit Whiskey, Nitches Corp's initial launch will feature RTS (Ready-to-Serve) bottles, offering customers the luxury and convenience of enjoying a premium cocktail experience at home. Grey Goose has recently introduced the "Perfect Martini" and Bulleit Whiskey the "Manhattan Cocktail" in a bottle, demonstrating the growing demand for such innovations.

By leveraging technology to collect direct customer data, Nitches Corp intends to understand consumers' preferences and needs better, using these insights to shape the future of the industry with trailblazing product development. This pioneering vision for the new spirit is set to make waves in the market as the first of its kind.

The launch is slated for 90-120 days from now, contingent upon all necessary elements being in place. Nitches Corp is dedicated to delivering this exceptional product to market expeditiously while maintaining the highest quality standards.

To ensure flexibility and accessibility, the premium aged whisky will initially be available in bottles, with canned versions to follow. Key distributors include Southern Glazers and an online direct-to-customer platform.

The spirits sector presents a lucrative opportunity for potential investors, with the global alcoholic beverages market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028, reaching an estimated value of $1,684 billion by 2028*. This growth, coupled with the company's innovative approach, offers early investors a chance to capitalize on a promising market segment.

With the anticipated launch of this exclusive premium aged whisky, Nitches Corp is poised to redefine the industry. The company eagerly looks forward to collaborating with its celebrity partner to create a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience for customers. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and further updates on this exhilarating new product.

John Morgan, CEO of Nitches Corp, shared his excitement for the future, stating, "In addition to launching this lifestyle brand, we are still working with and launching clothing and other lifestyle brands for celebrity influencers. We have filed for a trademark for the name 'Lifestyle of Spirits' and expect to unveil the logo soon." The Lifestyle of Spirits brand also plans to collaborate with Made Gold and Starway Baker for capsule designs, offering consumers an even more exclusive experience.

*Statistics sourced from Grand View Research, Inc., "Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Beer, Wine, Spirits), by Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028"

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Nitches to accomplish its stated plan of business. Nitches believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and there forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Nitches or any other person.

favicon.png?sn=CG56877&sd=2023-03-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitches-corp-to-launch-an-exclusive-premium-aged-whisky-with-celebrity-partner-301785611.html

SOURCE Nitches Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG56877&Transmission_Id=202303300808PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG56877&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.