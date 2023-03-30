EpicQuest Education Launches Latin American Recruitment Initiative as an Integral Part of its International Expansion Strategy

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 30, 2023

Newly Hired Recruiting Agent in Mexico and Summer 2023 English Program for Mexican Students Expected to Spur Enrollment

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in college and university programs in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College hired a recruiting agent in Mexico during the first calendar quarter of 2023 to initiate Latin American (LATAM) recruitment activities as part of its international expansion strategy. This would be the Company's first entry into the LATAM markets, augmenting its numerous ASEAN country initiatives, and an integral part of its international expansion strategy.

"We are pleased to announce this recruiting initiative to enter the Latin American market which is a key part of our international expansion strategy," commented Jianbo Zhang, Chairman and CEO. "This effort adds to our many expected educational collaborations with institutions of higher education around the world. By entering international educational markets, we are expanding our student body, broadening our academic programming and leveraging our unique culture of learning and student advancement. We believe that we occupy a distinct niche in the education field and believe that our strategy of internationalization brings out the very best in academia and student achievement."

The Company's LATAM recruiting plan includes identifying international institutions such as high schools that have international interests and goals for their students; making connections with LATAM educational institutions such as colleges and universities for partnership opportunities; developing programs that allow for a range of activities such as student and faculty exchanges; collaborating on scholarly curriculum development, summer school programs and online workshops; and working with the appropriate LATAM educational agents with the right perspective and resources for effective recruitment.

EpicQuest Education is committed to executing upon its strategic growth plan of international expansion. The Company is seeking to expand its educational ecosystem through potential international collaborations to provide an enriched intercultural education for its students. Through memoranda of understanding between Davis College and numerous institutions of higher learning, including ICBT Campus of Sri Lanka, Isabela State University of the Philippines, PSB Academy of Singapore, Infrastructure University of Malaysia, Anhui Business College of China, Chongqing Technology and Business Institute of China and Davao College of the Philippines, the Company is seeking to further realize its goals of diversity, inclusion and internationalization.

In addition, as part of its LATAM recruitment initiative, EpicQuest Education has created an English as a Second Language (ESL) summer program for July 16-30, 2023 offered by Davis College for high school students from Mexico. The students will be taking English language classes as well as attending a variety of activities to gain an experience of collegiate life. The Company plans to ultimately expand its summer program to include EduGlobal College, and believes that its summer program will lead to significant recruitment opportunities.

EpicQuest Education is committed to its strategic growth plan of offering globalized learning to its student body as well as pathway programs to achieve advanced university degrees. A vital component of the Company's plan is to internationalize its operations by building cross-border collaborative relationships with institutions of higher learning, developing recruiting relationships in selected international markets, and making strategic acquisitions around the globe.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries Quest Holding International LLC and Highrim Holding International Limited, provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students interested in university and college degree programs in the US, Canada and the UK. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada Highrim Holding International Limited, the Company owns 80% of the equity of EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company owns 70% of the equity of Ameri-Can Education Group Corporation, the holding company of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional Campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company also acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/.

Contacts:
EpicQuest Education Group International Limited
+1 513-649-8350
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Precept Investor Relations LLC
David Rudnick
+1 646-694-8538
[email protected]

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

