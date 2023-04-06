Digital manufacturing leader+Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities and pricing options available to designers, engineers, and buyers worldwide. By leveraging the company's digital network of manufacturers at Hubs, customers can access advanced capabilities, reduce part cost, and increase part quantities across CNC machining, injection molding, and 3D printing services. The expansion complements the low-volume, on-demand manufacturing services already available from Protolabs.

“Over the past few years, we’ve talked with thousands of customers around the world,” said Rob Bodor, President and CEO at Protolabs. “Many still require quick-turn parts to support their new product innovation or to address supply disruptions. However, a common sentiment in many of these conversations has been the need for cost-efficient parts for volume production in a time when many have reduced budgets. Our digital network addresses that need.”

Here’s a breakdown of additional options unlocked by the manufacturing network:

CNC machining : Tolerances down to +/- 0.001 in. (0.020mm) are now achievable. Plating (black oxide, nickel), anodizing (Type II, Type III), and chromate coating are available in larger quantities. And parts sizes can range from as large as 40 in. (1,000mm) to as small as 0.02 in. (0.5mm).

: Tolerances down to +/- 0.001 in. (0.020mm) are now achievable. Plating (black oxide, nickel), anodizing (Type II, Type III), and chromate coating are available in larger quantities. And parts sizes can range from as large as 40 in. (1,000mm) to as small as 0.02 in. (0.5mm). Injection molding : High-requirement molding projects in need of larger and deeper parts (47.24 in. x 27.56 in. x 11.81 in.; 1,200mm x 700mm x 300mm) and more complex parts are also possible.

: High-requirement molding projects in need of larger and deeper parts (47.24 in. x 27.56 in. x 11.81 in.; 1,200mm x 700mm x 300mm) and more complex parts are also possible. 3D printing: Fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing is available via the network for rapid prototyping of cost-efficient parts. This is in addition to Protolabs’ six other plastic and metal additive manufacturing technologies offered through its digital factories.

All of the manufacturing capabilities are now live and available to customers, who can access the new CNC machining through protolabs.com, and expanded injection molding and 3D printing FDM options directly through hubs.com.

“Never before has the industry seen a digital manufacturing model quite like this. Protolabs has combined the speed and quality of a service bureau built from the ground up with a highly vetted distributed network of global manufacturers,” said Alex Cappy, Vice President and CEO of Hubs. “We’re pushing the envelope further than ever before to provide a truly seamless service at Protolabs.”

Learn more about Protolabs’ new+digital+manufacturing+model, compare factory and network capabilities, and order parts online at its website.

About Us

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our digital network of manufacturing partners powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what's next at protolabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005093/en/