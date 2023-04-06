AXIS Appoints Megan Watt as Chief Claims Officer

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that Megan Watt has joined the Company as Chief Claims Officer, effective April 17, 2023. Ms. Watt will be based in New York, and will report directly to Vince Tizzio, CEO Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance, and future Group CEO (effective May 4, 2023).

In this role, Ms. Watt will be responsible for the overall management and direction of the claims department across the Company’s global portfolio. In addition, she will lead the evaluation, design, and implementation of claims policies and procedures.

“Megan is an exciting addition to our team – a world class Claims leader with an established record of success leading P&C commercial claims organizations with diverse, complex operating environments,” said Mr. Tizzio. “In addition, Megan brings demonstrated experience and a proven ability to foster a deep, subject matter expert claims organization that is data driven, mindful of operational effectiveness, and customer responsive.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join AXIS and become part of a strong global team that is already recognized within the industry for its superior claims handling,” said Ms. Watt. “AXIS is a specialty insurance leader that stands apart for its ability to help customers navigate dynamic risk environments, and the Company’s values-driven culture and customer-centric approach resonate very deeply with me.”

Ms. Watt joins AXIS from Chubb where she was the Head of North America Complex Claims. Previously, she served as Chief Claims Officer for Everest, and prior to that, held claims leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility at AIG.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders’ equity of $4.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor’s and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

