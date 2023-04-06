OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (800) 225-9448

Participant International Phone Number: (203) 518-9708

Conference ID: OFGQ123

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to pre-register or download any necessary software.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 59th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

