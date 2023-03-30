Chilco River Holdings Announces Acquisition of L. Myers Associates

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023

Company acquires a large interest in printing and fulfillment house provider L. Myers Associates

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC: CRVH), is a multifaceted company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-growth products within diverse industries,announces it has acquired a major stake in Harrisburg, PA basedL. Myers Associates.

L. Myers Associates has been in business since 1997 andoperates a 20,000 sq ft facility in Harrisburg, PA and had sales exceeding $5,000,000 in 2022. L. Myers Associates has 10-year subcontracting agreements with the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania and is a key printing and fulfillment house provider within these states.

In addition to L. Myers Associates government-based business, L. Myers Associates is an established, long-term supplier to the hospitality sector providing apparel, uniforms and other accessories to hotel/lodging customers including a five-star hotelchain based in Pennsylvania. The company is also a Certified Small/Minority Owned business in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The CEO of L. Myers Associates, Larry Myers, stated "We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Chilco River in tandem with executing our aggressive business plans. We're already off to a fast start in 2023 and eager to keep the momentum for a fruitful rest of the year."

Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdingsconcluded, "Larry Myers and his team have a growing business with established, long-term customers which fits perfectly in the Chilco River portfolio. We've been busy with many exciting initiatives and look forward keeping shareholders updated on our progress."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a multifaceted holding company focused on developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-growth products within diverse industries via mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

About L. Myers Associates:

L. Myers Associates has been in business since 1997 and operates a 20,000 sq ft facility in Harrisburg, PA. L. Myers Associates has 10-year subcontracting agreements with the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania and is a key printing and fulfillment house within these states.

About Gries and Associates:

The accounting firm of Gries and Associates is registered with The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"). The PCAOB is a non-profit organization that oversees the audits of public companies to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact:

Will Lovett
Chief Executive
OfficerChilco River Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
+1 307-217-6522

favicon.png?sn=LN57440&sd=2023-03-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilco-river-holdings-announces-acquisition-of-l-myers-associates-301785966.html

SOURCE Chilco River Holdings Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN57440&Transmission_Id=202303300934PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN57440&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.