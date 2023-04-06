With Commercial Availability on Pace for Mid-2023, AgEagle Continues Live Demonstrations and Early Deliveries of Innovative New Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Drone for Government and Armed Forces Throughout U.S. and Europe

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that three branches of European military forces have taken delivery of the Company's newest fixed-wing drone innovation, the eBee™ VISION - the next generation in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("ISR") unmanned aerial systems ("UAS") pioneered by AgEagle.

The rugged eBee VISION drone delivers live, 4K-resolution video imagery from a distance of up to 12 miles, which is made possible by its powerful 32x zoom and thermal observation capabilities. Its sensor payloads are designed to detect, track and geo-locate objects in both day and night conditions. Offering up to 90 minutes of flight time and the same ease-of-use that has earned AgEagle's eBee line of fixed wing UAS global industry distinction, the eBee VISION can be quickly deployed (in under three minutes) and operated by a single person. Designed, developed and manufactured by AgEagle's world class team in Lausanne, Switzerland, the eBee VISION is NDAA compliant, weighs less than 3.5 pounds/1.6 kilograms and can be carried in a backpack, providing optimal mobility for military troops in tactical environments.

Barrett Mooney, AgEagle Chairman and CEO, stated, "We remain firmly on pace to achieve commercial production of eBee VISION drones at scale by mid-2023. In anticipation of meeting this goal, we have teams hosting live demonstrations of eBee VISION prototypes for officials of government and military agencies in Austria, the Baltics, Italy, Poland, Spain and across the United States over the next several weeks and months. The feedback that we have been receiving from our early adopters leads us to believe that the eBee VISION will indeed prove to be a true gamechanger for tactical ISR missions and a myriad of commercial and public safety applications."

For more information, to pre-order units or to book a live demonstration of the eBee VISION, please click here.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbors created by those sections. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

