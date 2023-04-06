Clinical updates on track for NKX101 in first half of 2023 and NKX019 in full year 2023



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. ( NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Nadir Mahmood, PhD, has resigned his position as chief financial and business officer to serve as the chief executive officer of a private biotechnology company. Dr. Mahmood will remain with Nkarta until June 30, 2023, to ensure a smooth transition. Nkarta remains on track to announce updated results from its ongoing clinical trial of NKX101 in the second quarter of 2023.



“Nadir is a consummate biotech executive, respected colleague and cherished friend,” said Paul J. Hastings, President and CEO of Nkarta. “It’s clear to me that after nearly five years of service at Nkarta, he’s ready and qualified to take on even greater leadership responsibilities as CEO of his own organization. While this farewell will be heartbreaking, we’ll have the good fortune of Nadir’s involvement with our planned NKX101 update in 2Q 2023. We’re grateful to Nadir for his immeasurable contributions, and we wish him success in his next endeavor to bring innovative therapies to patients.”

“Nkarta has been a labor of love that’s given me the opportunity to learn and grow as a leader,” said Dr. Mahmood. “Moving to this next stage of my career has been an extremely difficult decision. My sincerest thanks to all my Nkarta colleagues, especially Paul and the Board of Directors, for their support over the years. As I close out my tenure here and we prepare for the next NKX101 update, I remain fully committed to Nkarta and look forward to the continued progress of its clinical programs and pipeline.”

Nkarta has initiated an external search for its next chief financial officer.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for patients with cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com .

