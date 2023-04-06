Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release First Quarter earnings on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the market closes. A live conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Live Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 833-470-1428 / +1 404-975-4839
International Dial-In Number: Global+Dial-In+Numbers+%0A
Access code: 749836
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 866-813-9403 / +1 929-458-6194
International Dial-In Number: +44 204 525 0658
Passcode: 495809
The conference call replay will be available until July 31, 2023.
Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com
About Apartment Income REIT Corp
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 75 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005749/en/