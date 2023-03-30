Maple Leaf Foods Management Information Circular Now Available

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 30, 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced that it has filed its 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with securities regulators.

Maple_Leaf_Foods_Inc__Maple_Leaf_Foods_Management_Information_Ci.jpg

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. In addition to the public health benefits, the virtual format offers many advantages, including broader accessibility to the meeting regardless of the physical location or circumstances of shareholders and meaningful online engagement, where shareholders are able to ask questions and vote in real time by following the instructions provided in the Circular.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular as it contains important information about the Annual Meeting, including the election of directors and the appointment of the Company's auditor. In addition, the Circular provides a detailed description of Maple Leaf Foods' approach to governance and executive compensation.

The Company is again using "Notice and Access" to deliver the Circular and related meeting materials, including its 2022 Annual Financial Statements, by providing Shareholders with notice of availability and access to the materials online at www.mapleleaffoods.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Notice and Access is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to distribute these materials since it reduces printing, paper and postage.

Please see below for links to the Notice and the Circular:

Management Information Circular

Notice and Access Letter

Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes early by proxy and to check the Maple Leaf Foods website at www.mapleleaffoods.com for additional information about the Annual Meeting. Instructions for shareholders wishing to request paper copies of any of the meeting materials are included in the Notice.

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

favicon.png?sn=TO57931&sd=2023-03-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-management-information-circular-now-available-301786457.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO57931&Transmission_Id=202303301635PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO57931&DateId=20230330
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.