HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, will release its financial results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, after the closing of the stock market and will conduct a conference call thereafter on the same day at 4:30 p.m. eastern.

The conference call will be hosted by Charlie Roberson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer. Investors can listen to the call by dialing 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International), Pass Code 188581. For a replay of this call through April 20, 2023, dial 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International), Pass Code 47951.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

