UK Leading the Way in Measuring Gender Identity in Surveys

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, has released the international findings of its inaugural State+of+Surveys+Report, analysing over a million user-created surveys designed on SurveyMonkey.com in seven countries from 2012 to 2022. The data shows that the majority (79%) of surveys in the UK now include over two gender options, with 30% offering four options and just under a fifth (18%) providing five or more options. This marks an almost fourfold increase in surveys recording two or more gender options since 2012, where just 22% gave more than two gender options.

Around the world, gender identity has evolved over time and across cultures. In the last few years, progress has been made in acknowledging and measuring different gender identities. Examining what individuals on the SurveyMonkey platform choose to offer as gender identity options is one way to see how society’s understanding of gender has advanced over the last decade. Offering a diverse set of gender options in surveys allows respondents to most accurately share their identity in a key way to ensure that everyone feels heard.

The UK ranks highest among countries examined regarding the number of gender options offered, with 2018 being the turning point for more inclusive survey demographics when the use of just two options fell below half (42%)1.

Further findings from the research reveal:

  • In the US, gender within surveys has become increasingly non-binary, with the percent of surveys with gender questions that include more than two gender options quadrupling from 16% to 64% over the past decade.
  • 2022 marked the first year Brazil offered more than two options in surveys with 52% offering 3+.
  • Australia is on par with the UK; in 2022, 78% of surveys had more than two options.
  • India is slowly offering more options. In 2022, 52% of surveys still only saw two options while just 3% offered five or more.

Laura Wronski, director of research at Momentive, said, “The questions people choose to ask can tell us so much more than you might expect, revealing how our collective language, priorities, and expectations are continuously evolving. There is no denying that surveys globally are becoming more inclusive of different gender identities, a small step in ensuring that individuals have the opportunity for their voices to be heard and valued.”

Methodology: This report analysed over a million surveys deployed globally on the SurveyMonkey platform from 2012 through 2022. Gender inclusion was calculated by dividing the number of surveys with a gender question containing specific criteria (e.g. number of answer options, keywords) by the total number of surveys containing a gender question.

1Countries surveyed were: USA, UK, Australia, The Netherlands, Brazil, India and Egypt

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey by Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is a global leader in online surveys and forms, empowering people around the world to transform feedback into action. Our intuitive platform makes it easy for anyone to put their curiosity to work quickly and confidently. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day, so that people and organisations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Learn more at surveymonkey.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230331005074r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005074/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.