Zen Leaf Buckhannon is located at 120 Buckhannon Crossroads near U.S. Route 119, a busy highway with an average daily traffic count of up to 50,000 vehicles 1

Zen Leaf Buckhannon is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Buckhannon and Upshur County, an area with a population of over 23,000 2

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 126 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Buckhannon on Friday, March 31, 2023; this is the Company’s fifth West Virginia dispensary and 126th retail outlet nationwide. Zen Leaf Buckhannon, located at 120 Buckhannon Crossroads, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf Buckhannon joins Verano’s four additional West Virginia Zen Leaf locations in Clarksburg, Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. According to West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis, there are currently over 23,000 approved medical cannabis patients in the state.

“We’re thrilled to open Zen Leaf Buckhannon to complement our four existing dispensary locations across West Virginia, and serve the state’s growing medical cannabis community,” said Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Archos. “We look forward to providing convenient access to a variety of high-quality cannabis products and our welcoming, patient-centric hospitality at Zen Leaf Buckhannon for years to come.”

Zen Leaf Buckhannon will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve and Essence flower, concentrates and vapes, and Avexia topicals and RSO cannabis oil.

As a demonstration of Verano’s commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for West Virginia patients, Zen Leaf offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone (304-557-2684), email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries.

For more information about Zen Leaf Buckhannon medical cannabis dispensary, visit ZenLeafDispensaries.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MŪV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

