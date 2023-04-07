Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) announced today that it will further delay filing its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certificate of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Required Documents”) beyond the March 31, 2023 deadline.

During its audit of the Company’s annual consolidated financial statements, KPMG LLP (“KPMG”) identified a potential adjustment related to a change in the determination of the acquisition date of a business combination during the year from the third quarter to the second quarter of 2022, which may necessitate changes to the Company’s accounting for the acquisition.

The Company’s analysis of the impact of the change in the determination of the acquisition date and KPMG’s subsequent audit procedures on this analysis will not be completed prior to the March 31, 2023 filing deadline for the Required Documents. The Company is currently working diligently to complete the analysis and facilitate the completion of the audit of the annual consolidated financial statements by KPMG at the earliest possible date and currently expects to be in a position to file the Required Documents by April 10, 2023 or sooner.

Anaergia has also applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), as principal regulator, for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) throughout the duration of the default. However, there can be no assurance that a management cease trade order will be granted.

The management cease trade order, if approved, will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of Anaergia to trade in its securities.

Anaergia confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports, if necessary, in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements. The OSC may issue a general cease trade order against Anaergia for failure to file the Required Documents within the prescribed time period or sooner if Anaergia fails to file the prescribed status reports.

Anaergia confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings to which it is subject and there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, Anaergia is up to date in its filing obligations.

