STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company" or "Dorian LPG"), one of the world's largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), is pleased to announce that it took delivery today under a 13-year bareboat charter of its Dual-Fuel LPG Carrier, Captain Markos, which was delivered from Kawasaki Heavy Industries to its Japanese owner on the same date. She will trade in the Helios LPG Pool which we operate jointly with Phoenix Tankers Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd.

John Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dorian LPG Ltd. said, "We are very pleased to welcome Captain Markos, which will be our first technically managed dual-fuel LPG VLGC. She is the third of four Dual-Fuel VLGCs that are scheduled for delivery to the Company during calendar 2023, each with improved economics and carbon footprints, consistent with our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean, and trouble-free transportation. We thank our Japanese partners for their role in this transaction, and we wish our seafarers fair winds and smooth seas."

Similar to our previous Japanese financings, this transaction is treated as a financing transaction and Captain Markos will be recorded as an asset on our balance sheet. Prior to the delivery of the vessel, we paid $25.0 million in cash and, upon delivery, entered into a $56 million bareboat charter financing arrangement. This debt financing has a floating interest rate of one-month SOFR plus a credit adjustment spread of .1148% (reflecting the difference between unsecured LIBOR and SOFR) and a margin of 2.475%, monthly broker commission fees of 1.25% over the 13-year term on interest and principal payments made, broker commission fees of 1.0% payable on the remaining debt outstanding at the time of the repurchase of Captain Markos, and a monthly fixed straight-line principal obligation of $0.210 million until March 31, 2028 and of $0.250 million from April 30, 2028 through the remainder of bareboat charter period with a balloon payment of $19.4 million. The Company has early buyout options beginning March 31, 2028.

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of twenty-five modern VLGCs, including three dual-fuel LPG vessels. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

