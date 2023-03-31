Soylent Boosts Nationwide Accessibility, Expands Partnership with Meijer to Offer Plant-Based Nutrition Shakes in 260 Midwest Stores

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soylent, maker of award winning nutrition shakes, with a mission to make complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing and affordable to all, today announced an expanded partnership with Meijer Grocery Stores, making their 4-pack nutrition shakes available at 219 Meijer locations across the Midwest, and single serve bottles available at all 260 stores. This follows a successful trial of single serve bottles in Meijer stores and increases Soylent's offline presence to over 30,000 stores, including Walmart, Target, and HEB.

"Our expanded Meijer partnership advances Soylent's mission of making healthy and complete nutrition accessible nationwide," said Soylent's CEO, Demir Vangelov. "Meijer customers are increasingly seeking great-tasting, plant-based products. Soylent's product line is delicious and scientifically developed to provide the perfect amount of vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in one convenient package."

Soylent was recently named the "Best Meal Replacement Shake" by Kantar Research, as voted by 40,000 consumers. Soylent's Creamy Chocolate has even outperformed dairy-based category leaders containing more sugar and less nutrition in blind taste tests.

Soylent's complete nutrition shakes are naturally flavored, crafted with 39 essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, Omega-3s and Omega-6s, have only 1g of sugar, and include complete, plant-based protein with at least 16g in every bottle.

Meijer shoppers will be able to discover Soylent complete nutrition shakes in a variety of flavors in both single bottles and 4-packs. To find out more about Soylent products or find a store near you, please visit www.Soylent.com.

In February 2023, Soylent was proud to become a business unit under the umbrella of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB), an inventor and acquirer of consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday.

About Soylent

Soylent, the original plant-based food technology company, is on a mission to deliver complete nutrition products that are good for the body and the planet. Made from sustainably grown plant-based ingredients, Soylent's line of products is scientifically developed to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in convenient, affordable packages. Soylent's innovative product line-up includes Complete Nutrition Powders and Ready-to-Drink shakes, 100-Calorie Snack Bars, High Protein Nutrition Shakes, and Energy boosting nutrition shakes. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates as a separate business unit under the Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) umbrella. To learn more about Soylent, please visit the brand website or social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

