Garland, TX, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions, Inc. ( MMMM) is pleased to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Stayput Insurance Inc., to offer innovative insurance products for the burgeoning GIG economy worker and for corporations and municipalities across the nation to help address the critical labor shortage.



A recent survey conducted by the National League of Cities found that the negative impact on quality of life due to social chaos coupled with the lingering effects of the pandemic are leading over 60% of municipal employees to consider early retirement. Private corporations are also experiencing severe labor shortages caused by the early retirement of senior employees. A report by the Boston College Center for Retirement Research estimated that the labor shortage resulting from early retirements will cost the U.S. economy $3.3 trillion in lost output over the next two decades.

Stayput Insurance Inc. is a 51% owned subsidiary of Quad M Solutions Inc., with Mr. Yakov Kogan serving as President of the new venture. Stayput Insurance's products are specifically designed to address these critical labor issues by encouraging senior workers nearing retirement to extend their employment by an additional five years thereby providing both the employee and their employer with mutual financial benefits. The company's products allow municipalities and corporations to buy an annuity product that enhances pension payments, thereby incentivizing workers to delay their retirement and help municipalities and corporations retain their most experienced workers to bridge the talent gap. For the GIG economy worker, products such as Indexed Universal Life plans will be offered to encourage individuals to begin investing in their own future and financial security.

"We are thrilled to launch Stayput Insurance Inc. and offer innovative insurance products that benefit not only the burgeoning GIG economy workers but also for those workers nearing retirement and their employers," commented Kogan.

"Our products will help address the challenging issues faced by municipalities and corporations, while also ensuring that experienced workers receive the financial incentives they deserve for extending their employment." He explained.

Quad M Solutions is also excited to announce that Sheila F. Gaylor, a highly respected 45-year industry veteran, will be joining Stayput Insurance as a Strategic Advisor to provide guidance and oversite of the various insurance product verticals. Mrs. Gaylor has recently joined the elite team of producers at Keyes Coverage after over three decades of independent insurance agency ownership on the Space Coast of Florida.

Keyes Coverage, headquartered in Tamarac, FL has been operating in Florida since 1975, growing to one of the largest privately held, independent insurance agencies in the state. In 2022 Keyes Coverage became a strategic Platform Partner with Keystone Agency Partners (KAP) currently the 2nd-fastest growing independent insurance brokerage in the U.S., providing best-in-class services nationwide.

This statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements.

Please note that statements made in this document that are not historical facts may use words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator," and similar expressions to describe potential outcomes. Such statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results.

We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. Additionally, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate.

We caution investors and other interested parties that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this document, except as required by law.

Please be advised that the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors and other interested parties should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements before making any investment decisions.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., is a public holding company that offers self-funded health plans, staffing services, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers with 1-500 employees, and to the exploding essential worker "Gig Economy," a labor market that is characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, not permanent jobs. Our Company's four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, are important in conveying who we are and what we do.

We strive to provide those employers and individuals the right tools to be able to manage and control all the facets in their healthcare experience and their eventual health outcomes. Prevention, wellness, and cures have become part of our corporate mission to individuals who want to manage and control their short and long-term healthcare needs.

Our self-insured programs are consumer-driven and technology-leveraged and, by itself, self-insurance is affordable, transparent and responsive to the healthcare and retirement needs of employees who are looking for higher quality benefits, integrated health information and better medical provider access and outcomes.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com .

