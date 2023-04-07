Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, campus audio, and services today announces that The EdTech Awards 2023 named Attention!, CleverShare, and Boxlight as winner and finalists.

“A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

Celebrating its 13th year, The EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be. Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, this US-based annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"The announcement of the awards and finalist status with The EdTech Awards is a testament to Boxlight’s commitments to providing innovative and effective interactive technologies, to improve communication and engagement, and to help enhance outcomes by developing the solutions our customers need,” says Sunshine Nance, SVP Global Marketing. “To be a finalist in the EdTech Company Setting a Trend affirms that we are meeting the needs of our partners, customers, and employees. We are thrilled!”

%3Cb%3EAttention%21%3C%2Fb%3Ewas named the winner of The EdTech Cool Tool Awards. Attention! is an integration that powers the broadcasting of audio and visual message simultaneously throughout a school. The solution combines FrontRow Conductor™ campus-wide bells, paging, intercom, and emergency notification and response platform with Boxlight’s CleverLive cloud management platform and the Boxlight MimioPro 4 or Clevertouch IMPACT Max interactive displays for a fully integrated audio-visual messaging and alerting system.

FrontRow’s Conductor campus communication platform is a fully customizable IP-based system that also manages IP-based devices and can automate networked actions per a school’s emergency operations plan. The CleverLive platform turns the MimioPro 4 display or the Clevertouch IMPACT Max display into a powerful mass communications tool. With CleverLive, users can access, control, and manage content from anywhere and in just a few steps, alerts and updates can be broadcast to all displays. Attention! enhances the dissemination and accessibility of critical information quickly and accurately.

%3Cb%3ECleverShare%3C%2Fb%3Escreen-mirroring software was named a finalist in the same category. CleverShare gives students the power to participate in class discussions from wherever they are learning, in-class or remotely. The teacher can connect up to nine student devices and control what is shared, optimizing the teaching and learning experience. Screen mirroring is especially critical for students learning remotely so they can connect and collaborate with their teacher and peers.

%3Cb%3EBoxlight%3C%2Fb%3Ewas named finalist for The EdTech Trendsetter Award. The Boxlight mission is to be a leader of innovative and effective educational technology solutions, with the aim of improving teaching and learning and engagement in all environments. In the past few years, we have steadily gained stronger traction in the ed tech market by developing solutions in response to remote and hybrid learning, and campus safety. We have a robust portfolio of innovative, user-friendly solutions that can fully integrate into any learning environment. We strive to create an immersive, interactive experience for all in the classroom and on campus.

As a company that works to help empower educators and students through our strong solution suite, we also work to be a trusted partner to our customers, vendors, investors, and employees while embracing ethical, diverse, and inclusive business practices.

For this year’s The EdTech Awards finalists and winners, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.edtechdigest.com%2F2023-finalists-winners%2F.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofrontrow.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005277/en/