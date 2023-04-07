NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its corporate guests' appearances on episodes 454 and 455, airing on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network.



The following corporate interviews will air on Newsmax TV, Episode 454, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET:

The following corporate interviews will air on the FOX Business Network, Episode 455, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT:

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) CEO / President, John Lai, talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , manages horses, dogs, and cats with osteoarthritis and joint-related issues. John informs viewers about a clinical study involving dogs inflicted with a torn cruciate (technically called a CCL or cranial cruciate ligament); it is like a human with a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). The results to date are plentiful in the use of Spryng on dogs. A second study should confirm the results for successful treatment of CCL; expected results in October 2023. Currently, the only option for treatment without using Spryng is surgery. A veterinarian group is doing their study utilizing Spryng on canine hip dysplasia; they will present and demonstrate Spryng at an upcoming International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management conference. The Company looks forward to learning about their treatment outcome. John states that many studies are ongoing, and once data is available, the Company expects medical journals to publish results. Veterinarians are now discussing Spryng in continuing educational courses, giving information on how the product works as an alternative to treating osteoarthritis. These professional podium presentations about the Company and its products help educate end-users and potentially increase sales. About 90% of Spryng sales are for horses, but small animals like dogs and cats are a substantial growth segment. John expects the feline Spryng product to become available for veterinarians sometime in July 2023. Since the Company has strong animal data results, those results can help the Company with a future pursuit for FDA approval for Human use. Human use could take up to two years for regulatory approval. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 454, April 1, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 455, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco Co., Inc . ( HPCO) ($HPCO), are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane. Hempacco is on a mission to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge Olsen explains the business at Green Star Labs, Inc., a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPINK: GGII). From the same Hempacco Co., Inc. facility located in San Diego, CA, the lab manufactures all types of nutritional supplements and beauty products. The Green Star Labs product lines offer everyday products for men and women. The male demographic is growing marketplace, and Green Star created target products for men - shaving kits, skin creams, face products, and more. Jorge plans to sell products directly online and through TV ads using direct response marketing techniques. Consumers can purchase a single 30-day supply or opt for monthly shipments. Green Star's product lines are superior and will be much cheaper to purchase compared to similar competitor products that sell at a much higher multiple. The Company plans a $20 price target on most products. The long-term strategy is sales/marketing in traditional and non-traditional retail locations, like drug stores and supermarkets, and non-traditional retailers like convent stores expect to be a strong market presence for Green Labs. Vitamins, gummies, capsules, and women/men's cosmetics will become available domestically and internationally through direct and online distribution networks. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 454, April 1, 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Green Star Labs, Inc. - https://greenstarlabs.net/ , Green Globe International, Inc. - https://ggiigroup.com/ and Hempacco Co., Inc .- https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) CEO, Tony Raynor, is talking about the Company with New to The Street's TV Host, Jane King. From the New York Stock Exchange studio, Tony talks about the Company's environmental sustainability methods and products. One such product, HumiSoil , is a patent product that can restore soil's organic nutrients and water solubility. Today's agricultural practices stripped the soil of much-needed nutrients, reducing crop yields and carbon dioxide (CO2) absorption. Humis is the main ingredient in soil, providing nutrients and microorganisms, creating highly fertile soils. But humus can take years to build itself as a productive soil component. SGTM's manufacturing of HumiSoil takes about six months and can regenerate nutrient and water-starved soils once added to the soil. SGTM has a subsidiary that understands the "Big Box" retail marketplace. Those interested in purchasing HumiSoil can expect the product to be available in retail locations in US and Caribbean markets in late 2023. Lawns, gardens, and farms can utilize HumiSoil with the expectation of growing and producing a 100% organic product. SGTM continually participates in symposiums, conferences, and speeches and works in partnership, collaboration, and alliances to inform and educate people and industries about the need for sustainable goods and services. Programs like New to The Street and other media outlets allow the Company to share the sustainable mindset needed to help the Earth. Soil is the key to a healthy Earth and keeping humans healthy. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 454, April 1, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 455, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, Riggs Eckelberry , Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Berenger, Executive Vice-President of OriginClear, Inc. ( OCLN) ($OCLN), speaks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's business of creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. On March 22, 2023, "World Water Day," OriginClear, with the help of New to The Street, hosted an event to bring awareness to the worldwide water crises and technological solutions to the problem. Infrastructure problems in the industrial world, including in the US, are cause for concern. Governmental-controlled water systems are old and lack technological advancements, with water treatment plants and delivery systems needing $1T in capital improvements which can take time. OCLN sees a radical solution to the problem, with a decentralized and disruptive emphasis, an immediate on-site solution for water delivery, treatments, and recycling. The Company's Modular Water Systems™ and Water On Demand™ can provide an immediate solution without high installation costs. Commercial, industrial, and agricultural are the most significant percentage of water end-users. OCLN created an upstream solution that gives an on-site water application. As the business and agricultural sectors in the US continue to grow, the water demand grows in tandem. OriginClear is a Water-as-a-Service provider, offering an end-user a sustainable alternative to outdated municipal systems with no up-front costs. Ken and Riggs used the term "Co-Locate" to treat and clean water on-site. Riggs informs viewers that through a crowdfunding program, once approved by USSEC, anyone can invest in the Company's water solutions ( www.oc.gold/blue ). OriginClear, Inc., with its technological advancements and understanding of clean water, is looking to make a substantial disruptive change in the legacy water industries. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 454, April 1, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ & www.oc.gold/blue .

Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host/Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry on New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" talk about another cybersecurity topic. TikTok is a problem, creating concerns and potential banning of the app by governments and businesses. The US Government banned the app from all branches and is considering banning the app for everyone in the USA. Other apps, like WhatsApp, could also see the same scrutiny. Alain believes it is a good policy to ban TikTok on government devices; it eliminates hacking of sensitive and secretive information. China is known for using TikTok to steal data on devices. Recently, The US Government fined Morgan Stanley for using non-secure apps when communicating banking information. Then Morgan Stanley fined its employees for using non-secure apps when communicating with clients. Sekur offers several services that can satisfy regulatory compliance needs. SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply for individuals and businesses, is an encrypted military platform that gives secure and private e-communication transmissions. A company can migrate its domain name and onboard its employees to the platform. SekurMessenger , with the "Chat-by-Invite" feature, is available for use in 80 countries and offers end-users a secure SMS text platform. A Sekur subscriber can even protect a recipient who is not a subscriber by giving them the same secure and private encrypted e-communication. Also, the service comes with a self-delete option removing all traces of a chat session. Sekur offers archiving features, a must for many industries, like the financial service industries that must maintain 7-10 years of e-communication records. In May 2023, Sekur expects to offer a complete enterprise service for SekurMessenger and SekurMail with various features. SekurMail is $7.00 for individuals and $10.00 for a business email. Alain informs viewers that the Company is working with some larger corporations that are looking for unique solutions for their privacy concerns. They are working closely with those executives to provide a Sekur encrypted platform for their corporate needs. On or around April 7, 2023, Sekur expects to launch SekurVPN, a highly private, encrypted, and secure Virtual Private Network fully operational on Sekur's privately owned and controlled servers in Switzerland. Alain tells viewers to go to www.sekurvpn.com and get on the waiting list so that end-users can receive 60% off on a two-year subscription, only $20 per year when the product launches. The VPN price is the same for individuals and businesses. Also, Alain is still offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly for the Company's other service plans . The discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscribers. With spy balloons and other nefarious acts, it is a must to be concerned about cybersecurity issues for individuals and businesses. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, sells data or asks for a phone number. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 454, April 1, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Haggi Alon, Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company ( SMX) ($SMX) ("SMX"). The Company uses a molecular marker technology and a blockchain to authenticate and track/trace raw materials that ensure supply chain integrity and transparency. Haggi on-set pulls out a gold bar and explains how the gold mining industry is using SMX’s services. From gold mining, refining and final end-use, the Company installs a unique molecular marker which tracks and traces all steps from mined sources to final goods produced. A blockchain records every step, from the ground to final use, and validates authenticity, ethical sources, and gold purities. Gold investors, banks, financial institutions, jewelry manufacturers and others can know immediately the quality and origin of the gold. Track and trace verifications can determine if the gold is mined, recycled, or combined. The Company technological platform allows its clients to quantify all aspects of the gold, either for investment or for production purposes. SMX provides its clients with an ecosystem that brings the digital and physical world together. B2B (Business to Business) gold transactions need a way to determine qualities, qualities, and origin sources to ensure reliable and ethical manufacturing standards. Haggi tells viewers that everything related to Gold is booming, and that SMX’s technological molecular track/trace on the blockchain gives it clients immediate information without third-party intermediaries. SMX offers its services for all types of industries to help it clients with quality assurances and brand certification . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 455, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX - https://smx.tech/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) ( CURR) ($CURR) ("Avenir). Avenir creates and markets wellness consumer products as a broad-based wellness solutions technology company. Nancy explains that the Company changed its name from CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. The new name better represents the Company's business and wellness products, and the word "Avenir" means the future. The future at Avenir looks excellent, with a new business model focused on fundamentals to ensure growth and product brand name recognition. Avenir has positioned its B2C (Business-to-Consumer) marketing platform nicely to compete in the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry. Nancy sees the wellness industry as a more profitable path for the Company with fewer regulations to get products to market. Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary, offers consumers health, wellness, and beauty products. Available products are on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, other retailers, and online. "Nutri-Strip" wellness products available for sleep, energy, vitamin D3, and recovery, directly absorbed through the tongue, greatly increasing effectiveness. The Company's plant-based product line "Seratopical Revolution," has a variety of beauty products that uses the Company’s proprietary P3P (Triple Peptide Complex) which allow for skin absorption. Many competitors' plant-based skin products use alcohol as the method for skin absorption. Nancy discusses the Company's relationship with Hollywood Star Nichole Kidman, a global brand ambassador and strategic partner. Once the Company can justify itself in terms of financial attributes, management will look into the possibility of uplifting the Company's stock onto a national stock exchange. The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 455, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ and Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") – http:// www.seralabshealth.com .

The BIG EAST Conference Commissioner, Val Akerman , is with Matt Doherty, former UNC Basketball Coach , Author – “Rebound: From Pain to Passion,” and Co-Hosting this segment with New to The Street’s TV Host Joy Day. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Matt talks about leadership, and how leadership is important in successful organizations. Val explains how her leadership and passion for the BIG EAST Conference evolved. The BIG EAST Conference was almost non-existent 10 years ago after seven schools left the conference. Val tells viewers that the realignment was a difficult and challenging time for the remaining schools left in the conference. College deans and presidents understood Val’s passion which aligned with there own regarding the BIG EAST Conference. Common purpose and commitment, along with Val’s leadership, the BIG EAST Conference is a strong sports and academic organization. With little to no pay and benefits, no office, no online presence and a small workforce, Val overcame much to bring the BIG EAST Conference back to its former glory. A key success was when Fox Sports launched its FS1 network, Fox needed sports programming and Val and the BIG EAST needed sports coverage. A TV deal was made which was the catalysis for success. After a few rough years, with determination and key leadership pillars, the BIG EAST is once again a strong sports conference with 5 colleges ranked in the top 25 best basketball programs. Val explains that the BIG EAST Conference is not exclusively about sports, the school administrators are always working for student welfare, inclusion, and academic excellence. For 41 years, Madison Square Garden, NYC, hosted the 2023 BIG EAST Tournament and Val is very proud of that fact. With the consent changes in national college athletic programs, Val is always maintaining and growing her efforts to ensure successful athletic and academic achievements at the BIG EAST Conference. 2023 March Madness the NCAA tournament , the BIG EAST had a number of its 11 member team participate with University of Connecticut (UConn -Huskies) playing in the Final Four matchup .

The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 455, April 3, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BIG EAST Conference - https://www.bigeast.com/ .

