Leone Asset Management Releases Q1 Update

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK:LEON) announced a Q1 update.

"Since the Covid Pandemic, Leone Asset and its subsidiaries have mainly been in a holding pattern. 2023 is our year to kick our operations and corporate development back into High Gear. I am pleased to announce that we have engaged our PCAOB auditing firm to bring our books and records up to date and have our financials fully audited. Once completed, we will be filing our application with OTC markets to be a fully reporting company on the OTCQB.

Over the past few years, Leone Asset has entertained multiple corporate acquisitions to assist in expediting its growth and overall shareholder value. As we embark into a new year, our M&A strategy remains the same. Management at Leone will continue to seek out profitable and fast-growing entities that operate in industries that will complement our current holdings while increasing revenues and cash flow.

We see many positive market conditions that will boost our sales in Cholesterade®. Several of the product categories participants use psyllium husk as their active ingredient to help lower cholesterol and assist with digestive issues. 80% of world psyllium production exports comes from India and as a result of massive flooding in the region and the continuing effects of COVID 19 including logistics issues, most of the world's supply of psyllium has stopped.

It will take years to re-establish production, which may not even be feasible, creating a massive unmet need. Apart from the physical side effects of psyllium, conventionally produced psyllium husk is treated with methyl bromide, which is both poisonous and causes environmental pollution. No such externalities are generated in Cholesterade® production, which is all natural, derived from Acacia and processed without any chemical additives. As a note, North America currently accounts for 56% of the retail psyllium husk sales.

This market development creates an amazing opportunity for Leone to push forward with greater market penetration for our flagship product."

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

James Price
[email protected]

SOURCE: Leone Asset Management, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748627/Leone-Asset-Management-Releases-Q1-Update

img.ashx?id=748627

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.