Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on May 2, 2023.

A conference call will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern time. The management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Any research analysts currently covering the Company that would like to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call on the Investor Relations section of Easterly’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website for up to twelve months.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:DEA, Financial) is based in Washington, D.C. and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

