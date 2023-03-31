NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), announced that it has signed an agreement (“Consulting Agreement”) with rYojbaba Inc. (“rYojbaba”) for its tenth Go IPO consulting service win.



As part of the Consulting Agreement, HeartCore will assist rYojbaba in its efforts to go public and list on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Through Go IPO, the Company services clients by assisting throughout the audit and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering or de-SPAC, providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of the S-1 or F-1 filing, and more.

As compensation for its services, HeartCore expects to generate from rYojbaba an aggregate of $500,000 in initial fees. In addition, the Company has received a warrant to acquire 3% of rYojbaba’s common stock, on a fully diluted basis.

Furthermore, HeartCore announced that it received $4.1 million of SYLA Technologies’ common stock following its recent IPO in conjunction with $450,000 of AERWINS’ common stock, both valued as of March 31, 2023.

“We are encouraged by our 10th Go IPO win and by the warrants we’ve recently received from our prior Go IPO clients, which adds up to nearly $4.5 million,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “The case studies of SYLA and AERWINS serve as prime examples of our clients that have funneled through the Go IPO cycle; it is certainly one that greatly benefits HeartCore. Given the progress being made throughout all fronts of our organization, in addition to all of our existing clients within the Go IPO pipeline primed to go public by the end of this year, we believe we’re poised for a robust 2023.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

