TYLER, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside”) ( SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, CFO and Lindsey Bailes, VP, Investor Relations. Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community.

The Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, here or on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, under Events.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register using this online form to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available here or on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.56 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 55 branches and a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at 903-630-7965 or [email protected].

For further information:
Lindsey Bailes
903-630-7965

